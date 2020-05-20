Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chaos nip Liquid in DreamHack Spring - NA opener

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 07:12 IST
Chaos nip Liquid in DreamHack Spring - NA opener

Chaos Esports Club came from behind to beat Team Liquid 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening match of the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The group stage will run through May 30, with the teams divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started Tuesday and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7. In North American Group A action on Tuesday, Liquid jumped in front with a 16-4 win on Inferno, but Chaos bounced back to claim Mirage 16-11. On the decisive third map, Overpass, Chaos prevailed 16-13.

Rifler Erick "Xeppaa" Bach, a 19-year-old Floridian, was Chaos' leader, producing 62 kills and a team-best plus-12 kill-death differential. The star of the match, however, was Liquid's Keith "NAF" Markovic, a 22-year-old Canadian. NAF recorded 72 kills and a plus-25 kill-death differential.

The lone match on the Wednesday schedule features the other two Group A teams, MIBR and FURIA Esports. Group A will conclude its round robin on Sunday before Group B runs Monday through May 30.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential Group A

1. Chaos Esports Club, 1-0, minus-4 T2. FURIA Esports, 0-0, event

T2. MIBR, 0-0, even 4. Team Liquid, 0-1, plus-4

Group B T1. 100 Thieves, 0-0, even

T1. Cloud0, 0-0, even T1. Evil Geniuses, 0-0, even

T1. Gen.G Esports, 0-0, even --Field Level Media

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tens of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for super cyclone

Authorities in eastern India and Bangladesh were scrambling on Tuesday to move tens of thousands of villagers away from coasts expected to suffer widespread damage from a super cyclone, a task complicated by the battle on the coronavirus. I...

Japan defence ministry investigating potential hack of next-gen missile details -Asahi

Japans defence ministry is investigating a possible leak of details of a new state-of-the-art missile in a large-scale cyber attack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday. The ministry suspects hacker...

NFL expects positive tests, focuses on proper response

As the NFL prepares for the eventual return of football activities and the start of a season amid the coronavirus pandemic, its chief medical officer is focused on responding properly when some players and staff inevitably test positive for...

Betway announces sponsorship of DreamHack Masters Spring

With esports gaining increased attention from bettors amid the coronavirus pandemic, online gambling company Betway announced Tuesday that it is sponsoring the DreamHack Masters Spring. A 300,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event, Dream...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020