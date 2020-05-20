Left Menu
Development News Edition

US President continues to defend his decision to take Hydroxychloroquine

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to defend his decision to take hydroxychloroquine saying he believes that it gives an additional level of safety.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 07:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 07:14 IST
US President continues to defend his decision to take Hydroxychloroquine
US President Donald Trump. . Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to defend his decision to take hydroxychloroquine saying he believes that it gives an additional level of safety. Responding to a question on why he continues to use the drug, that he often touted as a potential treatment for coronavirus, the US President said: "If you look at some of the reports that came out from Italy, that came out from France, that came out from other -- a lot of our frontline workers take it because it possibly, and I think it does, but you know, people are going to have to make up their own mind."

"Plus, it doesn't hurt people. It's been out on the market for 60 or 65 years for malaria, lupus, and other things. I think it gives you an additional level of safety," he said. The US President said this is an individual decision to make.

"But you can ask -- many doctors are in favour of it. Many frontline workers won't go there unless they have the hydroxy. And so, again, this is an individual decision to make. But it's had a great reputation, and if it was somebody else other than me, people would say, "Gee, isn't that smart?" he said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday criticized President Donald Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine--an anti-malarial drug which is believed to be helpful in keeping away from coronavirus infection but has not been approved by scientists, adding that he is "morbidly obese" and at risk for negative health effects.

Responding to her remarks, the US President called her 'waste of time'. "Well, I don't respond to her. I think she's a waste of time," Trump said when asked to respond to the comment made by the House Speaker.

Later, while responding to a question about the Justice Department moving to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Mike Flynn, Trump said: "Pelosi is a sick woman. She's got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems."

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tens of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for super cyclone

Authorities in eastern India and Bangladesh were scrambling on Tuesday to move tens of thousands of villagers away from coasts expected to suffer widespread damage from a super cyclone, a task complicated by the battle on the coronavirus. I...

Japan defence ministry investigating potential hack of next-gen missile details -Asahi

Japans defence ministry is investigating a possible leak of details of a new state-of-the-art missile in a large-scale cyber attack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday. The ministry suspects hacker...

NFL expects positive tests, focuses on proper response

As the NFL prepares for the eventual return of football activities and the start of a season amid the coronavirus pandemic, its chief medical officer is focused on responding properly when some players and staff inevitably test positive for...

Betway announces sponsorship of DreamHack Masters Spring

With esports gaining increased attention from bettors amid the coronavirus pandemic, online gambling company Betway announced Tuesday that it is sponsoring the DreamHack Masters Spring. A 300,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event, Dream...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020