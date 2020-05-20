Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19

Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age 100 early on Tuesday at a Minnesota nursing home from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, media reports said. Her late husband of 73 years, John Glenn, was the first American to orbit the Earth, circling it three times in 1962. He was one of the famed Mercury Seven astronauts immortalized in Tom Wolfe's book "The Right Stuff," later made into a movie. Film star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose allegations of a onetime sexual liaison with U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a legal battle, is returning as a superhero in a series of comic books. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be releasing a fictional comic book series called "Stormy Daniels: Space Force" in the autumn with TidalWave Productions. Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 (463,380 pounds) in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, were expected to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000 in the auction. Police warn writer Gaiman over lockdown trip from New Zealand to Scotland

British writer Neil Gaiman has apologised for travelling from New Zealand to his home on the Scottish island of Skye in breach of coronavirus lockdown measures, saying "I did something stupid". Police spoke to Gaiman, author of "American Gods" and "Good Omens" , about his actions after he revealed he had made the 11,000 mile trip to Britain, flying into London and then driving to his home on Skye at the start of the month.