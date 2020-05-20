Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief: Virus could push millions of Africans into poverty

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:17 IST
UN chief: Virus could push millions of Africans into poverty

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic threatens Africa's progress and could push millions into extreme poverty. The UN chief said in a video message launching a policy report on “The Impact of COVID-19 in Africa” that countries on the continent have responded swiftly to the crisis, and as of now reported cases are lower than feared with more than 2,500 deaths.

The virus is present in all African countries with most recording fewer than 1,000 cases, the 28-page UN report said. The relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases confirmed thus far “have raised hopes that African countries may be spared the worst of the pandemic,” the report said. "Caution is warranted, however, as these are early days in the life cycle of a disease that is still not fully understood and where we have seen repeated patterns of first slow, then exponential growth in the number of cases." The UN said the low numbers could be linked to minimal testing and reporting, pointing to a World Health Organisation warning that the pandemic "could kill between 83,000 and 190,000 people in 47 African countries in the first year, mostly depending on governments' responses".

And WHO also warned that "the socioeconomic impacts could 'smolder' for several years", the report said. Guterres said, "much hangs in the balance".

He called for international action to strengthen Africa's health systems, maintain food supplies, avoid a financial crisis, support education, protect jobs, keep households and businesses afloat, and cushion the continent against lost income and export earnings. To help address the devastating economic and social consequences of the pandemic, Guterres said Africa needs more than $200 billion and “an across-the-board debt standstill for African countries” unable to service their debt, “followed by targeted debt relief and a comprehensive approach to structural issues in the international debt architecture to prevent defaults.” In recent years, Guterres said economic growth in Africa has been strong, the digital revolution has taken hold and agreement has been reached on a free trade area.

But he said “already, demand for Africa's commodities, tourism and remittances are declining” and the opening of the trade zone has been pushed back. The secretary-general said the pandemic “will aggravate long-standing inequalities and heighten hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to disease.” The UN urged that agriculture be declared a critical sector that should not be interrupted by COVID-19 related measures.

Guterres commended what countries and the African Union have done to tackle the pandemic, saying most have deepened regional coordination, deployed health workers, and enforced quarantines, lockdowns and border closures. “They are also drawing on the experience of HIV/AIDS and Ebola to debunk rumors and overcome mistrust of government, security forces and health workers,” Guterres said.

He said the United Nations has delivered millions of test kits, respirators and other supplies, reaching almost the entire continent. While dealing with the pandemic, the UN report said “maintaining peace and security in Africa remains paramount.” Guterres has appealed for global cease-fires to tackle COVID-19 and he said it is "essential for African countries to sustain their efforts to silence the guns and address violent extremism".

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Met Gala 2020 officially cancelled

Roll up the red carpet, because there will be no Met Gala in 2020. According to Page Six, following the Metropolitan Museum of Arts mid-March decision to close its doors and postpone the glitzy ball indefinitely in the face of the COVID-19 ...

Luke Shaw 'itching to do more ball work'

Manchester Uniteds Luke Shaw expressed elation over the resumption of group training and said that the players are itching to do more ball work. Shaw said the players will return to training in small groups on Wednesday.Im even more excited...

Plea to strike down Delhi Minorities Commission Act; HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court has sought the AAP governments response to a plea claiming that the Delhi Minorities Commission Act was invalid and seeking the removal of DMC chairperson Zafarul Islam KhanA bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narul...

Six more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 1,579

Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,579 on Wednesday, said Principal Secretary Health Sanjay Kumar. BiharFightsCorona 2nd update of the day.6 more COVID-19 ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020