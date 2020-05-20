Pak court cancels bail granted to child pornographer

A Pakistani court has dismissed a review petition of a man who was convicted of child pornography two years ago and canceled the bail granted to him earlier this month. Lahore High Court's Justice Farooq Haider had suspended seven-year sentence of Saadat Amin and ordered his release on bail last week.

Following a strong reaction to the LHC's decision from the rights activists, civil society, lawyers, and even former superior court judges, Justice Haider allowed a civil miscellaneous application on Amin's appeal against his sentence and reversed his own decision by dismissing it on Tuesday. "The convict will serve his full sentence," ruled the judge after hearing the arguments from the convict's counsel and the additional attorney general. Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad had also taken notice of bail granted to the pornographer and directed the attorney general office to look into the matter. The Federal Investigation Agency's special court had handed down the conviction on 45-year-old Amin and imposed Rs 12 lakh fine on him in April 2018. According to FIA, it was the first-ever conviction in any child pornography scam in Pakistan.

FIA cyber crime cell Lahore had arrested Amin, a resident of Sargodha, some 200 kms from Lahore, on the complaint of Norwegian embassy during 2017. According to FIA prosecutors, Amin was an active member of an international racket operating online from Pakistan. During interrogation, Amin had revealed that he had been selling child pornographic content online for the last few years.