Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to UN custody

Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to UN custodyReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:25 IST
International war crimes investigators have requested that the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested last weekend, be transferred to United Nations custody for trial, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Felicien Kabuga, 84, was detained in Paris suburb on Saturday after a quarter-century on the run. "We already requested his transfer. It is an arrest warrant and an indictment coming from the U.N. mechanism," prosecutor Serge Brammertz said in an interview.
Kabuga could be transferred to The Hague before a trial in Arusha, Tanzania, where a U.N. court is handling cases dating back to the 1994 genocide of an estimated 800,000 people, Brammertz said.
