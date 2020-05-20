Mid-Season Cup opens with clash of champions

The 2020 League of Legends Mid-Season Cup will kick off with a championship-caliber meeting between FunPlus Phoenix and T1, two of the favorites in the $600,000 four-day event. FunPlus Phoenix has compiled a 71 percent win rate and claimed the 2019 Season World Championship. T1 swept Gen.G in the 2020 LCK Spring Split finals.

Invictus Gaming's Zhi-Lin "Southwind" Su previously leaked the group pairings. Teams are split into Group A and Group B, representing Korea's LCK and China's LPL.

Group play is round-robin format, with the top two from each pairing advancing to the best-of-five semifinals. The grand finals are also best of five. T1, Damwon Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix and Top Esports comprise Group A with DragonX, Gen.G, Invictus Gaming and JD Gaming in Group B.

The tournament is operating in an online format due to travel and social distancing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. LCK teams will compete from LoL Park in Seoul, with LPL teams at Shanghai LPL Arena.