COVID-19: Nepal extends international, domestic flight ban till June 14

Nepal on Wednesday extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights until June 14 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of infected cases in the country increased to 427. A meeting of the high-level government committee for the prevention and control of COVID-19 took a decision to this effect.

The committee concluded that the flights needs to be halted until mid-June keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The countrywide lockdown imposed in the country since March 24 will remain effective till June 2.

So far, 2 persons have died of the disease in the country.