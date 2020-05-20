Left Menu
COVID-19: Nepal extends international, domestic flight ban till June 14

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:31 IST
Nepal newly issued map Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Wednesday extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights until June 14 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of infected cases in the country increased to 427. A meeting of the high-level government committee for the prevention and control of COVID-19 took a decision to this effect.

The committee concluded that the flights needs to be halted until mid-June keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The countrywide lockdown imposed in the country since March 24 will remain effective till June 2.

So far, 2 persons have died of the disease in the country.

