Rugratz add wippie; tweiss moved to inactive

Maxim "wippie" Shepelev is joining Rugratz, sending Tyler "tweiss" Weiss to the bench, Dust2.us reported. A 20-year-old Russian, wippie most recently was a member of Chaos Esports Club. He has been with Rugratz on a temporary basis, taking part with the team in ESEA Season 34: Premier Division - North America. Rugratz is 3-3 on the season.

As for tweiss, the 21-year-old American joined Rugratz last month. As he lost his hold on the fifth spot on Rugratz, he announced he was looking for a new Counter-Strike team. "if any MDL teams need a 5th or if anyone wants to link up to play any events or anything please reach out. I'm no longer an active player on the roster (not by my choice) and I'm looking to play~~," he tweeted.

The Rugratz roster now consists of: --Joshua "Hunter" Madore

--Erik "penny" Penny --Alexander "zander" Diaz

--Adam "mada" Pampuch --Maxim "wippie" Shepelev

--Tyler "tweiss" Weiss (backup) --Field Level Media