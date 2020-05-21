Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel- supreme leaderReuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 00:51 IST
Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.
"We will support and assist any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime, and we do not hesitate to say this," Khamenei said in a post on his official English language Twitter account.
