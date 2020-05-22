Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. State Dept warns China over new Hong Kong security law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 00:45 IST
U.S. State Dept warns China over new Hong Kong security law

The United States on Thursday warned China against imposing a new national security legislation on Hong Kong, saying a high-degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving the territory's special status, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

"Any effort to impose national security legislation that does not reflect the will of the people of Hong Kong would be highly destabilizing, and would be met with strong condemnation from the United States and the international community," Ortagus said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.The company said the forecast inc...

'I've not yet signed Renault loan', says French finance minister

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has not signed off on a 5 billion euro 5.47 billion state-guaranteed loan to help Renault cope with the fallout from the coronavirus, and that discussions continued. Le Maire told newspaper Le...

U.S. pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal

The United States said on Thursday it will withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administrations latest move to pull the country out of a major global treaty. Th...

Federal inmates with COVID-19 in Louisiana continued working for days, union says

The union for corrections officers at one of the U.S. federal prisons hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic has filed a U.S. Labor Department complaint alleging that prison managers failed to isolate several inmates who tested positive fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020