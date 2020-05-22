Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo: China measure a 'death knell' for Hong Kong autonomy

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:15 IST
Pompeo: China measure a 'death knell' for Hong Kong autonomy
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday condemned China's effort to take over national security legislation in Hong Kong, calling it "a death knell for the high degree of autonomy" that Beijing had promised the territory. The measure, submitted Friday on the opening day of China's national legislative session, is strongly opposed by pro-democracy lawmakers in semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

Pompeo weighed in as well, calling the proposal by China an effort to "unilaterally and arbitrarily impose national security legislation on Hong Kong." "Hong Kong has flourished as a bastion of liberty. The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations, and respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and civil liberties, which are key to preserving its special status under US law," Pompeo said in a statement. He said the decision to ignore the will of the people of Hong Kong would be a "death knell for the high degree of autonomy Beijing promised for Hong Kong" under a decades-old agreement known as the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The proposed bill is aimed at forbidding secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism. It comes after months of pro-democracy demonstrations last year that at times descended into violence between police and protesters.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Maha Dy SP, 3 others booked by Thane ACB for bribery

A deputy superintendent of policeand three others were booked for allegedly demanding a bribeof Rs 12.50 lakh from a man in exchange for securing bail andde-freezing the latters bank accounts, a Maharashtra AntiCorruption Bureau official sa...

Cricket in times of COVID-19: Saliva ban, chartered flights advised for travel as ICC issues new guidelines

The International Cricket Council ICC on Friday announced the Back to Cricket Guidelines for the safe resumption of cricket to assist its members in restarting cricket activity in their countries as government restrictions owing to COVID-19...

Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday took charge as chairman of the World Health Organisation WHO Executive Board.The Executive Board comprises 34 technically qualified members elected for three-year terms. The chairmans post is...

Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman, calls for shared response to fight COVID-19

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took charge as the chairman of the WHO Executive Board on Friday and asserted that a worldwide crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for strengthening global partnerships to re-energi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020