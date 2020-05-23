Reuters People News SummaryReuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
African music legend Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea
Musician Mory Kante, who helped win African music a global following, has died in the capital of his homeland Guinea at the age of 70, his agent said on Friday. Kante's long-running career saw him progress from regional acclaim as a player of the traditional West African kora instrument to international stardom in the 1980s with his chart-topping hit 'Yeke Yeke'.
