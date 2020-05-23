Nepal Covid-19 tally rises to 548 with 32 new cases

The total tally of coronavirus infected cases in Nepal reached 548 on Saturday, with 32 new cases having been confirmed this morning, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

According to local media sources, out of the total, 13 cases are from Sarlahi, eight from Rupandehi, eight from Kapilvastu, and one each from Bara, Kathmandu, and Chitwan district.

Late on Friday evening, the ministry had reported nine additional cases including six in Bara, and one each in Makawanpur, Bhaktapur, and Saptari.