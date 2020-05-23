Left Menu
Another instance of army officer's wife abusing police officer in Pakistan

Another video of senior army officer's wife abusing a police officer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan has gone viral.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 23-05-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 14:07 IST
A grab of the video showing the wife of Pak army colonel abusing police officer. Image Credit: ANI

Another video of senior army officer's wife abusing a police officer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan has gone viral. After being stopped by the police for violating traffic rules, the wife of an army colonel is seen threatening the low ranking official and asking him to call the Station House Office (SHO) to get the issue resolved.

"Colonel Sahab has spoken to the SHO. The issue will only be resolved after his arrival at the spot," the wife of a senior military officer said the policeman during an argument on the road. When the policeman tried to move the car for parking, she along with other women blocked the movement.

Earlier, a video went viral on Pakistan's social media of a woman claiming to be a "colonel's wife" at Hazara Motorway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The woman could be seen forcing her way out of a blockade, as the police have instructions to not allow anyone to move. The incident occurred on May 20 at around 5 pm (local time) when the woman along with a young man, who apparently seems to be her son, was traveling to the Shankari area from Mehsehra city3 in the northern province.

"I am the wife of a colonel and remove the hurdles from my way," the woman is heard saying to the police officials. Later, she came out of her car, removing the barrier and throwing the drum put there to stop the traffic and drove her car through, as some of the police officials are seen chasing it.

The clip triggered a debate about the implementation of state laws and elitism online. Many condemned her behavior, while others lauded the cops for dealing with the situation calmly.

The hashtag #ColonelKiBiwi (colonel's wife in Urdu) was the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan on May 21.

