olofmeister taking absence, FaZe reportedly eyeing Bymas

olofmeister taking absence, FaZe reportedly eyeing BymasReuters | Updated: 24-05-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 05:39 IST
After rifler Olof "olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson announced that he is taking a break from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, FaZe Clan are in discussions with Aurimas "Bymas" Pipiras to fill his spot, DBLTAP reported Saturday evening. Earlier Saturday, olofmeister announced in a statement that he was taking time away, writing, "During the last period I have felt increasingly fatigued and that I have been losing the motivation needed to do myself, my teammates and the FaZe brand justice. I still love the game and the scene but I need to regain my motivation. I am going to take some time off to recuperate and think about my future.
"We'll meet again. #FaZeUp." According to DBLTAP, Bymas would replace olofmeister on a trial basis if the sides can come to an agreement.
FaZe Clan are set to begin play in Group C at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Europe on Monday against GODSENT. A 28-year-old from Sweden, olofmeister has been with FaZe since August of 2017, contributing to titles at ESL One: New York 2017, ELEAGUE CS:GO Premier 2017, Esports Championship Series Season 4 and EPICENTER 2018. He also took a three-month personal leave of absence in 2018.
Before joining FaZe, olofmeister had spent more than three years with Fnatic, also contributing to several titles there. He has earned nearly $900,000 in his CS:GO career. Bymas, a 16-year-old from Lithuania, has earned about $18,000 in his career, playing on mixed teams in Level One and Demolition Crew, but he has yet to join a professional team.
--Field Level Media
