Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudden death of popular Terrace House star shocks Japan, fans

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 08:41 IST
Sudden death of popular Terrace House star shocks Japan, fans

The sudden death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and a cast member in the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House" shocked fans and raised concerns over cyber-bullying after reports she was harassed on social media. Kimura was one of six residents in the most recent season of Terrace House, an internationally popular show that follows the lives of young men and women living together. The show suspended filming in April due to the coronavirus.

Stardom, a pro wrestling organisation that Kimura was affiliated with, confirmed her death in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday, adding that details remained unclear. Kimura was a fan favourite on the show, with her signature pink hair and shy personality contrasting with her persona in the wrestling ring. Fans flocked to Twitter after news reports of her death, applauding Kimura's work on the Netflix show.

"I'm sorry Hana that this world was cruel to you and that you could not find your peace," one user wrote. Celebrities also weighed in on the topic of online harassment after since-deleted social media posts from Kimura mentioned how she was affected by a torrent of negative opinions from strangers online.

Yukio Hatoyama, Japan's former prime minister, also posted about Kimura's death on Twitter, saying Japan should consider penalties for those who target individuals for severe online harassment.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

3,300 JK residents evacuated from Maharashtra

Around 3,300 residents of Jammu and Kashmir including 1,200 students who were stranded in different parts of Maharashtra have returned to their homes in the union territory in four Shramik Special trains in the past 10 days, an official spo...

Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond

President Donald Trump played golf at one of his courses Saturday during the Memorial Day weekend as he urged US states to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns. Yet many Americans remained cautious as the number of confirmed cases n...

Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond

President Donald Trump played golf at one of his courses Saturday during the Memorial Day weekend as he urged US states to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns. Yet many Americans remained cautious as the number of confirmed cases n...

Soaring infections dampen Eid festivities in Indonesia

Millions of Muslims in Indonesia are marking a muted and gloomy holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar. The wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020