Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal deploys Army unit to construct Darchula-Tinkar Road Project

The Nepal Army has deployed a 'section plus' unit near Ghantibagar of Darchula district for the construction of 87 kilometers section of the road under the Mahakali corridor or the Darchula-Tinkar Road Project.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:00 IST
Nepal deploys Army unit to construct Darchula-Tinkar Road Project
A 'section plus' unit of Nepal Army near Ghantibagar of Darchula district. Image Credit: ANI

The Nepal Army has deployed a 'section plus' unit near Ghantibagar of Darchula district for the construction of 87 kilometres section of the road under the Mahakali corridor or the Darchula-Tinkar Road Project. The government had last month decided to entrust the Nepal Army with the construction project."The ministers during a meeting on April 26 had decided to deploy a section plus force of the Nepal Army with the required equipment to build the 87 kilometres section of the road. A mule track which falls under the road section will have a width of 2 meters and 450 meters length," the Nepal Army said in the statement on Thursday.

The Government of Nepal in 2008 had sanctioned various contractors to build on-road which would run parallel with the India border on Dharchula side, separated by the Mahakali River.An estimated 50 kilometres of the road construction runs in parallel with the Indian border side leading to Tinkar Pass in far west Nepal for trade with China. Currently, the locals of Darchula District have to get across India to reach the other high-lying sides of the mountainous district of Darchula in Nepal's far west. "Once the army will open the 450-meter road section in between the MauriBhir and Ghanti area, around 1,200 residents of 182 households there do not have to travel via the Indian route to come to their own village within Nepal's territory," the statement read further.

Last week, Nepal released an 'updated' political map including Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura within its own territory. India marked the tri-junction point within its political map last released in November 2019. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bank of Maharashtra sanctions Rs 2,789 cr loans over 3 months to MSMEs, others

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Sunday said it has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2,789 crore to MSME, self-help group, agricultural and retail borrowers to help them meet their liquidity mismatches caused due to coronavirus crisis over the l...

Track and field athletes to start outdoor training on Monday, only fitness regimen initially

Track and field athletes will return to outdoor training on Monday after two months of being confined to their rooms due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown but the early focus will be entirely on their fitness regimens to avoid injury. Athl...

South Korea highlights unity mantra for victory over COVID-19

Sharing South Koreas lessons in containing COVID-19, its envoy here has stressed solidarity among people who placed public safety above their personal freedom, a spirit of unity and shunning bias, and respecting all humans equally to overco...

Tata Motors’ JLR seeks COVID-19 support package in UK: Reports

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR is said to be in talks with the UK government for an estimated one-billion pounds support package to tide through the coronavirus pandemic, according to British media reports. Britains largest carmake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020