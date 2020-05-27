Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hollywood red carpets look for coronavirus makeover

It could be a long while until you hear that Hollywood red carpet staple, "And who are you wearing tonight?" Red carpets, the lifeblood of movie premieres and award shows, thrive on the buzz of glamorous actors, show-stopping gowns and screaming fans. Cameras roll again in Nollywood but Nigeria's cinemas still dark

Nigeria's film industry is creeping back to work after lockdown, and one of the first productions to resume is a new television series about a highly infectious disease that has ravaged the world. Cameras stopped rolling weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide, including 200 in the West African country. Tracee Ellis Ross debuts her singing voice in new film 'The High Note'

Tracee Ellis Ross plays a singing superstar in her new feel-good movie "The High Note," but the actor said the film has nothing to do with her famous mother, Diana Ross. "I understand the questions," Ross said in an interview. "I welcome the questions. It's really fine. But the answer to all of them is no." Disney to present reopening plan for Walt Disney World

Walt Disney Co will present its proposal for a phased reopening of its Orlando, Florida, theme parks to a local task force on Wednesday, the company said in a statement. Disney closed theme parks around the world starting in January to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. AT&T launches HBO Max, vying with Netflix, others for quarantine viewing

AT&T’s WarnerMedia division launches its HBO Max streaming service on Wednesday, taking on Netflix, Disney and Amazon at a time when coronavirus lockdowns have boosted demand for streaming even as rising unemployment has cut disposable incomes. HBO Max launches to a captive audience stuck at home without access to theater, live music, shopping excursions or live or televised sporting events. That situation helped Netflix Inc sign up 15.8 million new paying customers in the first three months of the year, more than double what it expected to attract. Wanted in Hollywood: COVID-19 consultants to help keep sets safe

Along with hair stylists, camera operators and the hundreds of others who make magic happen for TV and film, Hollywood is counting on a new supporting member for future productions: COVID-19 consultants. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted producers, movie studios and workers' unions to seek expert advice on how to safely reopen film and TV sets, which shut down worldwide in mid-March. Global film festival aims to bridge coronavirus distances

The Cannes film festival was canceled and the September jamborees in Venice and Toronto are uncertain but this week movie lovers are being offered a taste of the film festival experience from the comfort of their homes. The 10-day "We Are One: A Global Film Festival," starting Friday on YouTube, will feature new and classic movies, talks with directors, and music and comedy curated by 21 festivals including those in Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Toronto and New York.

