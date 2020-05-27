Poland welcomes EU's recovery plan - prime minister

Poland welcomes EU's recovery plan - prime ministerReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:34 IST
The European Union's recovery plan and proposal to hike the just transition fund is good news and a starting point for further negotiations, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
"This will pay off for Europe, pay off for Poland," Morawiecki told a news conference.
The European Union's executive unveiled a 750 billion euro plan on Wednesday to prop up economies hammered by the coronavirus crisis. The European Commission has also increased five-fold its proposed EU fund to wean carbon-intensive regions off fossil fuels.
