Poland welcomes EU's recovery plan - prime minister

The European Union's recovery plan and proposal to hike the just transition fund is good news and a starting point for further negotiations, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"This will pay off for Europe, pay off for Poland," Morawiecki told a news conference.

The European Union's executive unveiled a 750 billion euro plan on Wednesday to prop up economies hammered by the coronavirus crisis. The European Commission has also increased five-fold its proposed EU fund to wean carbon-intensive regions off fossil fuels.