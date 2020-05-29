Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian attacker -army

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian attacker -armyReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 20:45 IST
Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian attacker who tried to run them over with a car in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the military said. No Israelis were hurt in the car-ramming attack near a Jewish settlement, the military said in a statement.
"In response, the troops fired and neutralized the assailant," it said. Palestinian officials had no immediate comment.
Tension has risen in recent weeks with Israel saying it hopes to move ahead with a plan to extend sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, territory Palestinians want for their own independent state. Palestinians have vehemently opposed such a move.
