Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minnesota governor apologizes for arrest of CNN crew

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 02:41 IST
Minnesota governor apologizes for arrest of CNN crew
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following the arrest of a CNN crew on live television by police on Friday, an apologetic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz promised that journalists would not be interfered with in reporting on violent protests following the death of George Floyd. CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two colleagues were released within an hour after network chief executive Jeff Zucker called Walz to demand answers about why they were led away and held in a police van.

"We have got to ensure that there is a safe spot for journalism to tell this story," Walz said. Jimenez and colleagues Bill Kirkos and Leonel Mendez were doing a live shot for CNN's "New Day" shortly after 5 am Central Time, describing a night of fire and anger in the wake of Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police office knelt on his neck. Fired officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder in that case later Friday.

When first approached by officers, Jimenez, who is black, told them, "put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way." After being told he was being arrested and his hands were tied behind his back, Jimenez asked why he was being arrested. He did not get an answer. The Minnesota State Patrol said on Twitter that the journalists were among four people arrested as troopers were "clearing the streets and restoring order" following the protests. The patrol said the CNN journalists "were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media." It's not clear why they were confused: Jimenez was holding what appeared to be a laminated ID card before his hands were secured, and his fellow crew members told police that they were from CNN and showing the scene live on the air.

"I've never seen anything like this," CNN "New Day" co-anchor John Berman said. After being released, Jimenez said that he was glad that his arrest was shown on the air.

"You don't have to doubt my story," he said. "It's not filtered in any way. You saw it for your own eyes. That gave me a little bit of comfort. But it was definitely nerve-wracking." At a later news conference, Walz said that "I take full responsibility. There is absolutely no reason something like that should happen ... This is a very public apology to that team." The arrest drew widespread condemnation across the news industry. CNN competitors MSNBC, CBS News, and Fox News all issued statements in support of Jimenez, along with the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists. CNN accepted Walz's apology, saying the network appreciated the sincerity of his words.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Professional Announces Suraksha Salon Program to Support Salons For Post-lockdown Operations

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej Professional, a professional brand with products in hair colour, care, styling and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, announced Suraksha Salon Program, to support the Indian salon i...

'West Bengal shifting to Sweden model to contain coronavirus'

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state, a renowned doctor said that following ramping up of COVID-19 tests, the government seems to be gradually shifting towards the Swede...

Study reveals nitrous oxide safe for women in labour, newborns

In the largest study of its kind, researchers found that the use of nitrous oxide N2O as a pain relief option for individuals in labour is safe for newborn children and the individual. As per the study converting it to a different form of p...

Medica Medica Group of Hospitals lays the foundation for a healthy future during COVID-19

Kolkata West Bengal India May 30 ANIBusinessWire India Medica Group of Hospitals, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India, hosted its first COVID-19 virtual discourse, highlighting the subject - Adopt the new normal - Lets work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020