Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem -spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 00:42 IST
Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem -spokesman
Police did not say whether the man had been carrying a weapon and a gag order was placed on the investigation. Image Credit: Flickr

Israeli police officers fatally shot a Palestinian they suspected was carrying a weapon in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, a police spokesman said, but the man was later found to have been unarmed, Israeli media reported.

Palestinian officials said the man killed suffered mental health issues. "Police units on patrol there spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol. They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot, during the chase officers also opened fire at the suspect," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Rosenfeld said the suspect, a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem, was dead. Police did not say whether the man had been carrying a weapon and a gag order was placed on the investigation. Israel's Channel 13 News said that he was found to be unarmed.

The secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat condemned the incident on Twitter, saying: "Israeli Occupation Forces in East #Jerusalem assassinated Iyad Khayri, 32 a disabled Palestinian. A crime that will be met with impunity unless the world stops treating Israel as a state above the law &@IntlCrimCourt fulfils its mandate."

Israeli Public Security Minister Amir Ohana expressed sorrow on Twitter for the man's death and said the investigation's findings will be studied to prevent such incidents in future. Tension has risen in recent weeks with Israel saying it hopes to move ahead with a plan to extend sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank - a de-facto annexation of land the Palestinians seek for a state.

The Palestinians, Arab states, the United Nations and European states have warned against the move and the Palestinians have declared an end to security cooperation with Israel and its ally, the United States, in protest.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Clinical trial shows promising new treatment for rare blood cancer

Scientists have found that chemotherapy combined with drug rituximab coupled with treatment for the secondary Central Nervous System CNS problem, shows promising results for patients suffering from a rare subtype of Lymphoma blood cancer. A...

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles...

When you look at Virat, you're thinking male model: Ian Gould

Umpire Ian Gould has praised Virat Kohlis fitness levels, saying that the Indian skipper can easily resemble a male model. Gould also said that Kohli has a great cricketing brain and he can talk about the sport for hours.Hes a funny man. Ye...

'I can't breathe' protests heat up as curfews imposed in several U.S. cities

Civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major U.S. cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020