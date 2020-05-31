Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian businessman escapes UAE on repatriation flight to Hyderabad under 'Vande Bharat' mission

An Indian man who allegedly conned scores of businessmen in the UAE, fled the country on an Indian repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission after stealing goods such as beef, cheese, dates, and face masks worth nearly six million dirhams, according to a media report.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-05-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 14:11 IST
Indian businessman escapes UAE on repatriation flight to Hyderabad under 'Vande Bharat' mission
A special Air India repatriation flight under India's 'Vande Bharat' mission (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI

An Indian man who allegedly conned scores of businessmen in the UAE, fled the country on an Indian repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission after stealing goods such as beef, cheese, dates, and face masks worth nearly six million dirhams, according to a media report. Gulf News on Saturday reported that Yogesh Ashok Yariava, 36, owner of Royal Luck Foodstuff Trading and the prime suspect in the fraud took a flight to Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi on May 11. His mandatory two-week quarantine period would also have ended on May 25.

The bulk purchases made by Yariava included facemasks, hand-sanisters and medical gloves worth nearly half a million dirhams from Skydent Medical Equipment, Raheeq Laboratories and GSA Star; rice and nuts (Dh393,000) from Al Baraka Foods; tuna, pistachios and saffron (Dh300,725) from Yes Buy General Trading; French fries and mozzarella cheese (Dh229,000) from Mehdu General Trading; frozen Indian beef (Dh207,000) from Al Ahbab General Trading and halwa and tahina (Dh52812) from Emirates Sesame Factory. The list of items and defrauded persons keeps getting longer as more and more victims come forward, the report said.

The aggrieved traders have filed a case with the Bur Dubai police station. They started rushing to the Royal Luck's Opal Tower office when their post-dated cheques started bouncing. But it was too late. They had shut down and all their 18 staffers had disappeared. Visits to their warehouses also drew a blank.

The UAE businessmen have been left counting for their losses following the incident. "Calls made to the company's sweet-talking purchase managers who visited us days earlier carrying fancy business cards remained unanswered," said Chandrasekaran Ganesan of Ajman-based Skydent Medical Equipment which supplied protective face masks worth Dh175,875.

Another business owner, Anand Asar said he visited Royal Luck's office after his cheque of Dh79,552 returned marked insufficient funds. "The security guard at the building told us their staff was last seen on May 17," said Asar who has since lodged a police complaint. "I am devastated. I don't know how I will recover my losses," said another trader.

Reacting to the report, India's Consul-General in Dubai Vipul assured all possible help to the 40 odd victims. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat Mission flight with 148 Indians departs from Riyadh

A special flight under the Vande Bharat Mission with 148 passengers on board departed from Riyadh for Hyderabad on Sunday. Air India AI 1936 bound for Hyderabad has departed from King Khalid International Airport Riyadh with 148 passengers,...

Guidelines on lockdown measures in Jammu and Kashmir to continue till June 8

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued an order stating that guidelines on lockdown measures in the Union Territory will continue till June 8. The order was issued from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Disas...

Ex-captain Hanif Khan claims Pakistan hockey team smuggled goods in 1983

Former Pakistan hockey captain Hanif Khan has accused some of his teammates of indulging in smuggling valuable goods into the country while returning from a tour of Hong Kong way back in 1983. Opening up a scandal, Hanif revealed that wh...

Nawaz Sharif's leaked photo sparks debate over his health

A fresh picture of Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif taking tea at a London caf along with some members of his family went viral on social media, sparking a debate on his health with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020