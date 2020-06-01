US to designate Antifa as terrorist organization: Trump

Washington DC [USA], June 1 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States will be designating the far-left anti-fascist movement Antifa as a terrorist organization, President Donald Trump said on Sunday. The decision was made amid mass protests sweeping across the country for nearly a week after George Floyd, an African American man, died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Trump wrote on Twitter. The Antifa movement includes left-wing and anti-fascist groups in the United States. They say that they fight far-right and white supremacists. The president has been accusing the movement of making the George Floyd protests violent. (Sputnik/ANI)