US to designate Antifa as terrorist organization: Trump
The United States will be designating the far-left anti-fascist movement Antifa as a terrorist organization, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 03:14 IST
Washington DC [USA], June 1 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States will be designating the far-left anti-fascist movement Antifa as a terrorist organization, President Donald Trump said on Sunday. The decision was made amid mass protests sweeping across the country for nearly a week after George Floyd, an African American man, died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.
"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Trump wrote on Twitter. The Antifa movement includes left-wing and anti-fascist groups in the United States. They say that they fight far-right and white supremacists. The president has been accusing the movement of making the George Floyd protests violent. (Sputnik/ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antifa
- George Floyd
- Donald Trump
- Washington DC
- African American
- Minneapolis
