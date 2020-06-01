Calls in Paris for protest over Floyd, Traore

Calls in Paris for protest over Floyd, TraorePTI | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:44 IST
In France, family and friends of a French black man who died shortly after he was arrested by police in 2016 have called for a protest on Tuesday which will also pay homage to George Floyd. The circumstances of the death of Adama Traore, a French 24-old-man of Malian origin, are still under investigation by justice authorities.
Calls for Tuesday's protest in front of the Paris court come after some medical experts last week attributed the death to a cardiac problem, the latest in a series of conflicting medical assessments. French police claimed Traore died of a heart attack due to pre-existing medical condition. His family said he died from asphyxiation from police tactics.
In a video message published on social media, Traore's sister Assa Traore calls for protesters to express their indignation “at a time when the world, when France is outraged by the death of George Floyd.” She said “they had the same words, their last words: 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe.'" She denounced the latest medical experts' report as “racist” and “untrue.” The family wants the officers in charge of Traore's arrest to go on trial..
- READ MORE ON:
- Adama Traore
- Assa Traore
- France
- George Floyd
- Malian
- Paris
ALSO READ
France says coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108
Britain still in talks with France over quarantine exemption- minister
Challenges being tackled to welcome Indian students for next academic year: France
France coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108 - ministry
France, Germany want 500 bln euro Recovery Fund, joint EU debt