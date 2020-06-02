Left Menu
Gen.G, MIBR, EG win BLAST Spring Showdown - Americas openers

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 07:36 IST
Gen.G Esports, MIBR and Evil Geniuses earned victories Monday as the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown's Americas event began. The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, a 10-team $325,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled for June 2-7 at a site to be announced, but plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was split into two online competitions: a 10-team, $182,500 European division and an eight-team, $142,500 Americas division.

The Spring Showdown Americas event is divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play through Thursday. Each group game will consist of a single map, with three points awarded for a win and one for a tie. The winner of each group will get a bye directly to one of the two playoff finals on Saturday, while the second- and third-place teams will head to the semifinals on Saturday. The fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

The winners of the two playoff finals will each earn $35,000 and a berth in the eight-team BLAST Premier Spring Americas finals. The two Saturday losers will meet Sunday, with the winner also earning a spot in the four-team, $250,000 online BLAST Premier Spring Americas Finals, scheduled for June 16-21. Team Liquid already earned a spot in the Spring Americas Finals based on their results in the Jan. 31-Feb. 16 regular season.

The champion of the Spring Americas Finals will earn a berth in the eight-team, $1.5 million BLAST Premier Global Final, set for Jan. 18-24, 2021, at a site to be determined. The Global Final will also include the winners of the Fall Finals and the ESL One Rio Major, two teams from the European Spring Finals as well as the top three teams from the BLAST Premier Circuit. On Monday, Evil Geniuses kicked off Group B play with a 16-12 win over 100 Thieves on Nuke. Bulgaria's Tsvetelin "CeRq" Dimitrov had 29 kills for EG and was the team's only player with a positive kill-death differential, plus-15. Australia's Jay "Liazz" Tregillgas logged 20 kills and a plus-4 kill-death differential for 100 Thieves.

Group A action began with MIBR defeating FURIA Esports 16-13 on Inferno in a battle of all-Brazilian lineups. Vito "kNgV-" Giuseppe paced MIBR with 25 kills and a plus-4 kill-death differential. Henrique "HEN1" Teles led FURIA with 28 kills and a plus-13 kill-death differential. Also in Group A, Gen.G produced the day's most one-sided result, a 16-8 victory over Chaos Esports Club on Mirage. Three Gen.G players managed at least 20 kills, topped by Kenneth "koosta" Suen with 25 kills and a plus-13 kill-death differential. Nathan "leaf" Orf had a team-best 15 kills for Chaos.

The only two teams that weren't in action Monday, Cloud9 and Triumph, will meet in the lone Group B match on Tuesday. Group A has two matches scheduled for Tuesday: FURIA vs. Gen.G, and MIBR vs. Chaos. BLAST Premier Spring Showdown -- Americas standings, with win-loss record and point differential

Group A T1. Gen.G Esports, 1-0, plus-8

T1. MIBR, 1-0, plus-3 T3. FURIA Esports, 0-1, minus-3

T3. Chaos Esports Club, 0-1, minus-8 Group B

1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0, plus-4 T2. Cloud9, 0-0, even

T2. Triumph, 0-0, even 4. 100 Thieves, 0-1, minus-4

--Field Level Media

