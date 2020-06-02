Depression Three to soon become tropical storm, says NHC

Depression Three to soon become tropical storm, says NHCReuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:44 IST
Tropical Depression Three located in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm by Monday night or Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
It is located about 95 miles (150 km) west-southwest Of Campeche, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said on Monday.
The depression, which formed from remnants of eastern Pacific tropical storm Amanda regaining strength, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to portions of Mexico and Central America, the NHC said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gulf of Mexico
- Mexico
- Campeche
- Miami
- Central America
ALSO READ
Mexico reports 49,219 cases of coronavirus and 5,177 deaths
Mexico prepares to resume economic activity as coronavirus cases continue to rise
Local leaders resist Mexico president's push for reopening
Mexico posts 2,414 new coronavirus cases, total deaths reach 5,332
Civic group: Mexico City virus deaths 3 times those reported