Afghanistan reports 759 more COVID-19 cases

Afghanistan on Monday reported 759 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 16,509 cases, the country's health ministry confirmed, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan on Monday reported 759 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 16,509 cases, the country's health ministry confirmed, local media reported. "Within the past 24 hours, 759 new COVID-19 cases were reported in #Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 16,509," the ministry said in a statement according to TOLO News.

Five more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the number of people who lost their lives to 270 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in February. The number of people recovered stands at 1,450, said the ministry.

The ministry has conducted 39,628 tests since February, according to statistics of the public health ministry. The statement urged Afghans to wear face masks in crowded places, practice physical distancing and keep personnel hygiene.

