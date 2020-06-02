Gaitri I Kumar appointed India's next envoy to UK
She is at present India's Ambassador in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union.
A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that Kumar is expected to take up her new assignment shortly. (ANI)
