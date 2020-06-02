Britain announces 160 million pounds in humanitarian aid to Yemen-minister

Britain announces 160 million pounds in humanitarian aid to Yemen-ministerReuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:17 IST
Britain announced on Tuesday 160 million pounds ($201 million) in humanitarian aid to Yemen, James Cleverly, the Foreign Office minister for the Middle East and North Africa, told a pledging conference to help the war-torn country.
Saudi Arabia hosted a virtual U.N. conference to help raise some $2.4 billion to counter funding shortages for aid operations in Yemen. ($1 = 0.7958 pounds)
