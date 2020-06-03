Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's president says military is aiding missing students probe

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-06-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 02:49 IST
Mexico's president says military is aiding missing students probe
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico's military is cooperating with a fresh probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 student teachers, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

The apparent massacre of the youths, whose remains are still being searched for, is widely believed to have been committed by corrupt police working with a violent drug gang and has drawn international outrage. Lopez Obrador, who came into power in 2018, has vowed to uncover what really happened and examine the prior handling of the case, which led to one of the worst crises of his predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto's administration.

Independent experts appointed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had previously said they could not advance without investigating military officials who were at the site of the students' disappearance in Guerrero state. When asked at his daily news conference if the consultants had been allowed to interrogate the military, Lopez Obrador said they had "no limit."

"The defense ministry is providing information, facilitating investigations to arrive at the truth," he said. Pena Nieto's administration had said a local drug gang mistook the students for members of a rival group and killed them. But only one victim's remains were ever definitively identified, and independent experts picked holes in the official version of events.

"This is a thorn in our side," Lopez Obrador said. "It is something that hurts Mexico and cannot be forgotten. The so-called pact of silence is not going to work." He also said prosecutors have issued arrest orders for officials involved in the case but did not provide details.

In March, Mexico asked Interpol to issue a red notice calling for the arrest of Tomas Zeron, a former official who has been accused by experts and parents of the victims of manipulating the probe. He has denied wrongdoing. A Mexican source speaking on the condition of anonymity said an arrest order has been issued for Zeron and another person.

The source added that three others have been detained: two are accused of crimes against the justice system, abuse of power, and torture, while the third one is accused of torture.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Perils for Pentagon as Trump threatens to militarize response to civil unrest

Battlespace was the word U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper used to describe protest sites in the United States. The top U.S. general then reinforced that image by appearing in downtown Washington in camouflage during a Monday evening crackd...

Tennis-Cincinnati 'exploring multiple scenarios' for summer tournament

Cincinnati Masters organizers are exploring options for hosting the tournament as the New York Times reported httpswww.nytimes.com20200602sportstennisus-open-new-york.htmlsmidtw-share that it could be moved to Flushing Meadows this year as ...

Report: NFL facilities expected to open this week

NFL teams are set to return to their facilities this week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced all 32 clubs into a work-from-home environment. ESPN reported Tuesday that almost all teams would be allowed to open faciliti...

Medical journal concerned about validity of influential hydroxychloroquine study

British medical journal the Lancet on Tuesday said it had concerns about data behind an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients, a conclusion that undercut scientific interest in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020