Imran Khan visits headquarters of Pak's spy agency

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the country's powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) where he was briefed on various "complex regional and domestic challenges". The Prime Minister's Office said that a comprehensive briefing was given to him encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan efforts for restoration of peace and stability.

"The Prime Minister emphasized that no effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty," according to his office. Khan was accompanied by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, and Special Assistant on Security Moeed Yousuf. They were received by ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid.

It was Khan's third visit to the ISI headquarters since he took office in August 2018. He made the last visit in April of this year, while his first visit was in September 2018 soon after becoming the Prime Minister. The ISI is Pakistan's powerful spy agency. In 1950, it was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.