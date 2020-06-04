Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall on Mexico Gulf coast

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:26 IST
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall on Mexico Gulf coast

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Campeche Wednesday, dumping heavy rain on the already soaked region ahead of an expected eventual turn toward the United States, the US National Hurricane Centre said. The Mexican army evacuated 138 people in Campeche after floodwaters threatened homes, and police in Campeche reported water washing across highways.

The storm's sustained winds weakened to 50 mph (85 kph) after it moved inland, where it iwas expected to weaken a bit further before heading back into the Gulf Friday, where it could gather strength again. It was moving south-southeast at about 3 mph (96 kmh), but was expected to turn north by Thursday and start moving into the Gulf of Mexico. By Sunday it could move north and threaten the US. Gulf Coast.

But until then, forecasters expect Cristobal to meander along Mexico's Gulf coast, causing severe flooding. The Hurricane Center said it made landfall Wednesday morning near Atasta, just west of the major oil production town of Ciudad del Carmen. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was in Campeche's capital Wednesday as part of his weeklong tour promoting a train project. He was about 145 miles (235 kilometers) from where the storm made landfall.

Cristobal formed Tuesday from the remnants of the Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda that had caused deadly flooding and landslides in Central America. At least 22 deaths in El Salvador and Guatemala were blamed on the storm. Cristobal was the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic hurricane season on record; in 2016, Tropical Storm Colin formed in the Gulf on June 5.

Police in Campeche state, where Ciudad del Carmen is located, said they have already closed several highways because of flooding. Forecasts call for 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimeters) of rain along Mexico's Gulf coast and more in isolated areas. On Wednesday, the storm was 15 miles (20 km) southwest of Ciudad del Carmen. Mexico had a tropical storm warning in effect from Campeche to Coatzacoalcos.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K: Private transporters postpone proposed strike after meeting govt officials

Private transporters in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night postponed their proposed strike after holding a meeting with some government officials here. Earlier during the day, the private transporters had announced the suspension of tanke...

US: Tennessee county has highest virus caseload

A small county in the northwest corner of Tennessee is once again leading the US in active coronavirus cases per capita after an outbreak at a state prison. An analysis by The Associated Press on Wednesday shows Lake County, with a populati...

COVID-19: Health ministry issues memorandum for staff

In view of several of its officers having tested positive for COVID-19, the Union health ministry issued an office memorandum on Wednesday advising all the staff to follow precautionary measures in order to contain the spread of the disease...

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies, including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc, as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020