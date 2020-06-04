Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZachaREEE exits OWL's Fuel for Valorant

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 08:43 IST
ZachaREEE exits OWL's Fuel for Valorant

Zachary "ZachaREEE" Lombardo parted ways with the Overwatch League's Dallas Fuel on Wednesday and announced that he will switch to playing Valorant. The 19-year-old from Florida posted his plan online hours after the Fuel revealed that he had left the club.

The team tweeted, "Today we mutually part ways with @zacklombardo as he announces his retirement from Overwatch. He is one of the brightest young talents in esports, a fierce competitor, a selfless teammate & we're all looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes next. Thank you Zack!" ZachaREEE then took to TwitLonger and wrote a lengthy post, issuing lots of thank-yous before concluding, "I've retired from Overwatch and I'm looking to (pursue) Valorant. Before my time in OW I used to really enjoy FPS games like Battlefield, Call of Duty and Counter Strike. I have really been loving the flow of Valorant and the mix of CS mechanics and OW abilities that it has. I'll be grinding the game and looking to stream more now that I have more time.

"I'm super grateful for all of my experiences and everyone I've met in Overwatch. Thank you everyone and I hope you all continue to support me in the new adventure that's ahead. Love all of you" ZachaREEE had been with the Fuel since December 2018 after stints with Renegades and Fusion University.

He was part of the Dallas team that finished 15th in the Overwatch League last year at 10-18 and is currently in 14th place with a 4-6 record. The Fuel lost to the eventual champion San Francisco Shock in the quarterfinals of the midseason May Melee last month. ZachaREEE participated on the United States team that lost in the opening round of the 2018 Overwatch World Cup.

ZachaREEE is following the path from Overwatch to Valorant that was taken in late April by reigning OWL Most Valuable Player Jay "Sinatraa" Won, who exited the Shock for the new esports title. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-New charges against Minneapolis policemen as protests continue

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against four Minneapolis policemen implicated in the death of a black man pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest that sparked more than a week of nationwide protest and civil ...

Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. A June 17 meeting of UEFAs executive committee wil...

Frankfurt beats struggling Werder 3-0 in Bundesliga

Stefan Ilsanker scored twice off the bench as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 3-0 to damage the hosts hopes of escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Andre Silva headed Eintracht into the lead in the 61st minute off a cross from Fi...

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April: Medical examiner's full report

George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiners report. A report in The New York Times NYT cited the full autopsy released by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020