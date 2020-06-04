ZachaREEE exits OWL's Fuel for Valorant

Zachary "ZachaREEE" Lombardo parted ways with the Overwatch League's Dallas Fuel on Wednesday and announced that he will switch to playing Valorant. The 19-year-old from Florida posted his plan online hours after the Fuel revealed that he had left the club.

The team tweeted, "Today we mutually part ways with @zacklombardo as he announces his retirement from Overwatch. He is one of the brightest young talents in esports, a fierce competitor, a selfless teammate & we're all looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes next. Thank you Zack!" ZachaREEE then took to TwitLonger and wrote a lengthy post, issuing lots of thank-yous before concluding, "I've retired from Overwatch and I'm looking to (pursue) Valorant. Before my time in OW I used to really enjoy FPS games like Battlefield, Call of Duty and Counter Strike. I have really been loving the flow of Valorant and the mix of CS mechanics and OW abilities that it has. I'll be grinding the game and looking to stream more now that I have more time.

"I'm super grateful for all of my experiences and everyone I've met in Overwatch. Thank you everyone and I hope you all continue to support me in the new adventure that's ahead. Love all of you" ZachaREEE had been with the Fuel since December 2018 after stints with Renegades and Fusion University.

He was part of the Dallas team that finished 15th in the Overwatch League last year at 10-18 and is currently in 14th place with a 4-6 record. The Fuel lost to the eventual champion San Francisco Shock in the quarterfinals of the midseason May Melee last month. ZachaREEE participated on the United States team that lost in the opening round of the 2018 Overwatch World Cup.

ZachaREEE is following the path from Overwatch to Valorant that was taken in late April by reigning OWL Most Valuable Player Jay "Sinatraa" Won, who exited the Shock for the new esports title. --Field Level Media