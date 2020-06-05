White House, on Tiananmen anniversary, urges China to respect human rights

White House, on Tiananmen anniversary, urges China to respect human rightsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 05:19 IST
The White House, in statement on the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, urged Beijing on Thursday to respect human rights, fulfill its commitments on Hong Kong and end persecution of ethnic and religious minorities.
"The American people stand together with all Chinese citizens in their pursuit of fundamental rights, including the right to accountable and representative governance and freedom of speech, assembly, and religious belief," the White House said.
