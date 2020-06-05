Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House, on Tiananmen anniversary, urges China to respect human rights

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 05:19 IST
White House, on Tiananmen anniversary, urges China to respect human rights

The White House, in statement on the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, urged Beijing on Thursday to respect human rights, fulfill its commitments on Hong Kong and end persecution of ethnic and religious minorities.

"The American people stand together with all Chinese citizens in their pursuit of fundamental rights, including the right to accountable and representative governance and freedom of speech, assembly, and religious belief," the White House said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cuban: Poll numbers ended presidential aspirations

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explored a third-party bid for the presidency earlier this year but abandoned the plans after a poll he commissioned showed he couldnt win. Cuban made the revelation Thursday in the The Axe Files podcast ho...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia's stock rally set to pause for breath ahead of U.S. jobs data

Asian stocks were set to hold tight ranges on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session and as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data while sustained hopes about a global economic recovery kept pressure on the safe-haven dollar.The weeks globa...

WRAPUP 8-'Get your knee off our necks,' activist Sharpton tells George Floyd memorial

Prominent civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton told mourners on Thursday that George Floyds fatal encounter with police and the nationwide protests his death ignited marked a reckoning for America over race and justice, demanding, Get...

Argentina extends lockdown in Buenos Aires until June 28

Argentina extended until June 28 a mandatory lockdown in capital Buenos Aires and other areas with high cases of coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Thursday, after the country surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases earlier in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020