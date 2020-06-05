Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 firefighters hospitalized in Florida after ship explosion

PTI | Jacksonville | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:48 IST
9 firefighters hospitalized in Florida after ship explosion

Nine firefighters responding to a fire aboard a ship in Florida have been hospitalised after the ship exploded, injuring eight and sending one to a hospital for heat exhaustion, authorities said. The explosion occurred nearly three hours after firefighters first responded to a ship at Blount Island after reports of a fire on Thursday afternoon, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted. The ship, a Norwegian vessel called Hoegh Xiamen was carrying old and used cars and had been scheduled to leave Jacksonville, First Coast News reported.

More than 20 crew members on the ship during the initial fire were able to safely get off before the explosion occurred, according to the US Coast Guard, and the blast happened with “crews inside fighting fire," Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Powers said. Of the nine firefighters hospitalized, four were treated for burns, one was taken into surgery for injuries Thursday night and another firefighter has been in intensive care, news outlets reported. All firefighters were stable, Powers said.

Nearly 150 firefighters were continuing to rotate in teams to battle the blaze abroad the ship, Powers said. “This is one of the days where you roll up on something like this and it's one of the worst things probably in a career that you will ever do,” Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters President Randy Wyse told the Florida Times-Union.

Wyse, who said he spoke to the injured firefighters after the explosion, said they have “a long recovery ahead of them.” Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

INS Jalashwa to bring back some 700 Indians from Male today

Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail from Colombo Port on Friday with approximately 700 Indians nationals, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu as a part of t...

Woman fed liquor, gangraped; Five, including husband nabbed

Thiruvananthapuram, June 5 PTI In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink liquorby her husband and gang-raped by four of his friends in front of their five year-old child near here. All of them were arrested o...

SBI reports over four-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 3,581 cr

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday reported over four-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 3,580.81 crore for March quarter 2019-20. State Bank of India SBI had registered a profit of Rs 838.4 crore during January-March period of...

Fuel leak risk at Arctic mining site flagged by Russia years before spill - RBC

A Russian safety watchdog warned a subsidiary of mining giant Norilsk Nickel in 2017-2018 about dozens of violations at a fuel site in the Arctic where a huge leak of diesel fuel occurred last week, the RBC media portal reported on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020