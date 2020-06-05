Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, UK still at loggerheads in post-Brexit negotiations

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:50 IST
EU, UK still at loggerheads in post-Brexit negotiations

Another round of trade discussions between the European Union and the UK ended Friday — and once again there were no signs of real progress ahead of a looming deadline on whether a transition arrangement can be extended. Following four days of video discussions because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two sides remained at loggerheads on a number of issues, including on regulations for businesses. Their positions on fisheries also remain distant, with the UK adamantly opposed to EU demands for long-term access to British waters.

"The truth is there was no significant progress this week," the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said during a press conference. The UK left the political institutions of the EU on January 31 but remains inside the EU's tariff-free economic zone until the end of the year. That so-called transition period can be extended by two years but a request to do so has to be made by July 1. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he won't ask for an extension.

The best hope for an imminent breakthrough in talks now rests on a high-level political meeting between Johnson and the EU's top official, Ursula Von der Leyen, scheduled for later this month. The hope is that they will be able to meet in person and push the negotiations forward in a way that remote conferencing has not so far.

If they don't reach an agreement by the end of the year, tariffs and quotas will return on trade between the two sides, another economic shock - on top of the pandemic - that most economists think would affect Britain more. Cars exported from one side to the other, for example, would face a 10% levy. Barnier lambasted the UK for trying to distance itself from commitments made in the political declaration that accompanied the Brexit agreement. Those dealt with issues related to its departure from the bloc such as citizens' rights and the value of historic liabilities.

In the political declaration, which is not a legal document in the way the Brexit withdrawal deal is, the two sides laid out their ambitions for the trade talks and their hopes about the future relationship. "In all areas, the UK continues to backtrack on the commitments it has taken in the political declaration,” he said. “We will not accept this backtracking on the political declaration.” Insisting a trade deal remains possible, Barnier said an agreement on fisheries is required for a compromise. “They continue to condition access to waters to an annual negotiation which is not possible for us, not even technically possible.” The British government's chief negotiator, David Frost, said progress “remains limited” but that the talks have “been positive in tone.” He said the government remains committed to a “successful outcome” and suggested that the format of the remote discussion may be hindering progress.

“We are close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve through the format of remote formal rounds,” he said. “If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work.” Frost added the British government wants to conclude the discussions “in good time” so people and businesses get “certainty about the trading terms that will follow the end of the transition period.”.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

'Care for nature' to keep people safe and well, leaders urge

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 crisis has exposed how the health of people and nature is intertwined, and protecting the planet, its climate and ecosystems will be crucial to preventing further ...

Civil society groups in Lanka raise concern over new presidential task forces

Concerns are being raised over Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointing presidential task forces, which the civil society groups claim could end up as parallel structure to the existing institutions. The Centre for Policy Alternat...

Health News Roundup: Singapore plans wearable virus-tracing device for all; After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.After Pakistans lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surgeFour weeks ago, with its most important festival coming up and millions of people facing starvation as economic activity dwindled, Pak...

U'khand summer capital to have e-Vidhan Sabha

Uttarakhand summer capital Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on the World Environment Day on Friday. Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha so that we do not have to take any files there. We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020