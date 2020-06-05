Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin chastises Russian tycoon over massive Arctic oil spill

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:52 IST
Putin chastises Russian tycoon over massive Arctic oil spill

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday chastised the billionaire owner of a nickel giant for negligence over a massive fuel oil spill that has inflicted huge damage on a fragile Arctic region. An estimated 20,000 tons of diesel oil spilled into the Ambarnaya River last Friday from a broken tank at a power plant in Norilsk, 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) northeast of Moscow. Booms were laid across the river to prevent the fuel oil from getting into a lake downstream that feeds another river leading to the environmentally delicate Arctic Ocean.

Putin has declared a state of emergency in the region to help minimize the consequences of the spill. The power plant is operated by a division of Norilsk Nickel, whose giant plants in the area have made Norilsk one of the most heavily polluted places on the planet. Investigators have started looking into the cause of the accident and local officials' failure to quickly report it to federal authorities. The company said the accident might have been triggered by melting permafrost.

During Friday's call with officials and environmental experts, Putin lashed out at Norilsk Nickel owner Vladimir Potanin, saying it was his company's responsibility to check the fuel tanks' condition. “There wouldn't have been the damage to the environment if you replaced them in time,” Putin told Potanin, who is Russia's richest man with an estimated fortune of USD 25.5 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Potanin said that his company will pay for the cleanup efforts that he estimated at 10 billion rubles (USD 146 million) and will also stand ready to pay fines for damage to the environment..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

'Care for nature' to keep people safe and well, leaders urge

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 crisis has exposed how the health of people and nature is intertwined, and protecting the planet, its climate and ecosystems will be crucial to preventing further ...

Civil society groups in Lanka raise concern over new presidential task forces

Concerns are being raised over Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointing presidential task forces, which the civil society groups claim could end up as parallel structure to the existing institutions. The Centre for Policy Alternat...

Health News Roundup: Singapore plans wearable virus-tracing device for all; After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.After Pakistans lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surgeFour weeks ago, with its most important festival coming up and millions of people facing starvation as economic activity dwindled, Pak...

U'khand summer capital to have e-Vidhan Sabha

Uttarakhand summer capital Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on the World Environment Day on Friday. Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha so that we do not have to take any files there. We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020