Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal reports 278 new coronavirus cases

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:51 IST
Nepal reports 278 new coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal reported 278 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 2,912. The coronavirus has spread to 68 of the 77 districts in the country, the ministry of health and population said.

A 28-year-old man from Surkhet district, who was quarantined after returning from India last month, died on Thursday. Now the COVID-19 death toll stands at 11. There are 2,568 active coronavirus patients in the Himalayan nation. The number of recovered cases rose to 333 with 43 people being discharged from hospitals on Friday, the ministry said.

Polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted on 88,366 people. Out of the 278 new cases, only 11 are women, the rest are men. The highest number of new infections are from Dailekh district in west Nepal with 90 cases, followed by Kapilvastu (44), Sunsari (21), Rupandehi, Ramechhap (18 each) and 17 from Mahottari districts.

Jhapa, Morang, Rautahat, Bhojpur, Dadeldhura, Kavre, Kailali, Dhanusha, Jumla, Bara, Sindhuli, Nawalparasi, Tanhu, Palpa, Arghakhachi, Achham, Bajhang, Kaski, Humla, Dolakha, Gorkha, Surkhet, Dang, Gulmi, and Ramechhap districts account for 70 of the new cases. Meanwhile, Health Ministry spokesperson Bikash Devkota on Thursday said a proposal to declare a health emergency has been mooted in view of rising number of cases.

The lockdown imposed by the government to fight the deadly virus has been extended till June 14. The domestic and international flight operations have been suspended until June end.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Havildar from TN killed in Jammu, CM announces Rs 20 lakh aid to kin

A 40-year old havildar hailing from Tamil Nadu was killed in action along the Line of Control in Jammus Akhnoor sector, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday hailing the soldiers supreme sacrifice. Condoling the death of the army...

EXPLAINER-U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?

Nationwide protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of high-profile slayings of black men by white officers, have featured a common rallying cry Defund the police.The movement predates the cu...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Silver walks back idea of restrictions for older NBA coachesAfter initially saying that older coaches might not be able to return to the bench this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic...

COVID-19: Anant National University designs mobile testing facility

Ahmedabad-based Anant National University on Friday said it has designed a compact, effective, and contact-free mobile testing facility for swab collection and X-ray testing for coronavirus infection. Fitted on a cargo three-wheeler, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020