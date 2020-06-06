Left Menu
Updated: 06-06-2020 01:24 IST
Alliance reach grand final at ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS
Alliance swept VP.Prodigy on Friday to reach the grand finals of the ESL One Birmingham Online's Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Alliance awaits the winner of Saturday's lower-bracket final between VP.Prodigy and Team Secret. The winner of Sunday's best-of-five final takes home the $60,000 top prize.

Alliance won the first game in 34 minutes and finished off VP.Prodigy in the second game in 27 minutes. Team Secret advanced to the lower-bracket final on Friday with a 2-1 win against Team Nigma.

Team Nigma received a default loss in the first game because of internet connection issues but evened the match with a swift 13-minute win in the second game. Team Secret took the third in 33 minutes, sending Team Nigma home with $14,000 for fourth place. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, was scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament split into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China, and Southeast Asia.

Fnatic won the $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event last week. The other three divisions -- Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000), the Americas (six teams, $40,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) -- conclude Sunday. The Europe/CIS event began with 16 teams, and the top-eight made the double-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches are best-of-three until Sunday's best-of-five final.

ESL One Birmingham Online -- Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool: 1. $60,000

2. $38,000 3. $25,000

4. $14,000 -- Team Nigma 5-6. $10,000 -- FlyToMoon, Team Liquid

7-8. $7,500 -- Vikin.gg, HellRaisers 9-10. $5,000 -- Natus Vincere, Cyber Legacy

11-12. $4,000 -- Team Unique, Ninjas in Pyjamas 13-14. $3,000 -- Family Team, OG

15-16. $2,000 -- Gambit Esports, Winstrike Team

