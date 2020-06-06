Left Menu
Development News Edition

Geroge Floyd: Hundreds protest outside U.S. consulate in Naples

PTI | Rome | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:28 IST
Geroge Floyd: Hundreds protest outside U.S. consulate in Naples

Several hundred people protested peacefully in front of the U.S. consulate in Naples, shouting “I can't breathe” to denounce the police killing of George Floyd. In English and Italian, protesters chanted “Freedom!” and “No Justice, No Peace” and carried handmade signs. It's one of the first protests in Italy in solidarity with Floyd and anti-racism efforts.

Police in riot gear enforced the perimeter around the protest, which was held along the seafront promenade opposite the U.S. consulate. There were no immediate signs of clashes. Most protesters wore facemasks and organizers urged them to keep their distance from each other because of the coronavirus.

There's been an influx of migrants from Africa in recent years and racial incidents have been on the rise in Italy. Derogatory slurs directed at black soccer players make headlines, resulting in fines and sanctions for clubs. More protests are planned this weekend in other cities.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg joins charity esports event

Celebrated hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has joined other celebrities and professional soccer players for this weekends FIFA 20 esports tournament. Snoop Dogg is expected to go head-to-head with talk show host and comedian Kerw...

Protests worldwide embrace Black Lives Matter movement

Thousands of people took to the streets in European and Asian cities on Saturday, demonstrating in support of U.S. protests against police brutality.Police in the German city of Hamburg used pepper spray on protesters and were ready to depl...

498 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

Gujarat reported 498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 19,617.According to the state Health Department, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,219. ANI...

OPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July

OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, prolonging a deal that has helped crude prices double in the past two months by withdrawing almost 10 of global supplies from the market....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020