Geroge Floyd: Hundreds protest outside U.S. consulate in Naples

Several hundred people protested peacefully in front of the U.S. consulate in Naples, shouting “I can't breathe” to denounce the police killing of George Floyd. In English and Italian, protesters chanted “Freedom!” and “No Justice, No Peace” and carried handmade signs. It's one of the first protests in Italy in solidarity with Floyd and anti-racism efforts.

Police in riot gear enforced the perimeter around the protest, which was held along the seafront promenade opposite the U.S. consulate. There were no immediate signs of clashes. Most protesters wore facemasks and organizers urged them to keep their distance from each other because of the coronavirus.

There's been an influx of migrants from Africa in recent years and racial incidents have been on the rise in Italy. Derogatory slurs directed at black soccer players make headlines, resulting in fines and sanctions for clubs. More protests are planned this weekend in other cities.