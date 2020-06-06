Left Menu
Vitality, ENCE advance to BLAST Spring European finals

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:45 IST
Vitality defeated Fnatic with a 16-10 win on Nuke and a 16-9 decision on Inferno, while ENCE beat mousesports with a 16-6 win on Train and a 16-9 victory on Dust II. Image Credit: ANI

Team Vitality and ENCE swept their semifinal matches Saturday at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown European event. Vitality defeated Fnatic with a 16-10 win on Nuke and a 16-9 decision on Inferno, while ENCE beat mousesports with a 16-6 win on Train and a 16-9 victory on Dust II.

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut anchored Vitality with 57 kills and a plus-30 kill-death differential. The top performers for ENCE were Miikka "suNny" Kemppi (46 kills, plus-18) and Aleksi "Allu" Jalli (37 kills, plus-17). The Spring Showdown European event began with two five-team groups for round-robin play. All group games consisted of a single map, with three points awarded for a win and one for a tie. Standings determined to seed for two playoff brackets.

Sunday's two playoff finals will pit ENCE against MAD Lions followed by Vitality taking on Ninjas in Pyjamas. The winners will each earn $37,500 and a berth in the eight-team, $500,000 BLAST Premier Spring European Finals. The two losers from Sunday will meet June 15, with the winner earning the third spot in the Spring European Finals, scheduled for June 16-21.

Five teams already earned spots in the Spring European Finals based on their results in the Jan. 31-Feb. 16 regular season: FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, Complexity Gaming and OG. The top two teams at the Spring European Finals will earn berths in the eight-team, $1.5 million BLAST Premier Global Final, set for Jan. 18-24, 2021, at a site to be determined. The Global Final will also include the winners of the American Spring Finals, the Fall Finals and the ESL One Rio Major as well as the top three teams from the BLAST Premier Circuit.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Europe prize pool: 1-2. $37,500 -- TBD

3. $25,000 -- TBD 4. $20,000 -- TBD

5-6. $12,750 -- Fnatic, mousesports 7-8. $10,000 -- Dignitas, Astralis

9-10. $7,500 -- sAw, Virtus.pro --Field Level Media

