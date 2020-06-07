Indian Overseas Congress deplores desecration of Gandhi statue, offers to bear restoration costs

By Reena Bhardwaj, The Indian Overseas Congress USA has expressed outrage at the desecration of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington, DC, and has asked the National Park Service to restore it as soon as possible.

The statue is situated in a small park maintained by the National Park Service, near the Embassy of India. The statue was vandalized by some unknown individuals early this week. "Mahatma Gandhi being the practitioner and apostle of peace and harmony everywhere, to see a statue of such an icon being vandalized is very much disturbing and painful," said Indian Overseas Congress Washington, DC, Chapter President Johnson Myalil, in a statement.

Attacks on the Mahatma and his teachings anywhere in the world are deplorable, Myalil further added. The Overseas Congress has sent a letter to David Vela, Acting Director of National Park Service, informing the Indian Overseas Congress' willingness to bear the cost associated with the restoration of the Gandhi statue. (ANI)