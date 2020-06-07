Left Menu
TYLOO hold on to win DreamHack Masters - Asia

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:58 IST
TYLOO hold on to win DreamHack Masters - Asia
TYLOO defeated ViCi Gaming 3-2 to win DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia in the best-of-five grand final on Sunday. By winning the upper bracket final on Thursday, defeating ViCi 2-1, TYLOO advanced straight to the grand final and was given a 1-0 lead to start. They built on the lead with a 16-9 victory on Mirage, and in third map -- Train -- had match point, but ViCi came back to take a 19-15 overtime win.

ViCi evened the match with a 16-11 victory on Train. On the fifth map, TYLOO was able to take a 16-9 win on Overpass to secure the title and the $10,000 first prize. HaoWen "somebody" Xu led TYLOO with 91 kills and a plus-16 differential, while Andrew "Kaze" Khong had 92 kills and a plus-28 differential for ViCi.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. The DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia began Tuesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia prize pool: 1. $10,000, 185 Pro Tour points -- TYLOO

2. $5,000, 85 - ViCi Gaming 3. $3,000, 45 -- Beyond Esports

4. $2,000, 0 -- Lucid Dream

