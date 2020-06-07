Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixwell, Duno win in Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:31 IST
Mixwell, Duno win in Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Europe
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Team Mixwell and Team Duno on Sunday won the grand finals of their respective Europe events in the Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown. Team Mixwell went undefeated in Group C of the Europe No. 1 competition before outlasting Team Skyyart and Team Lutti in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Team Mixwell completed their stellar run on Sunday by sweeping previously unbeaten Team ONSCREEN. They posted 13-5 wins on both Haven and Bind to claim the first-place prize of $12,250. Team ONSCREEN, who pocketed $7,250 for finishing in second place, won all three of their matches in Group A before breezing past Team Valkia and Team bonkar in the playoffs.

Team Duno, who won all three matches in Group C of the Europe No. 2 event, outlasted Team Orb and Team gdolphn in the playoffs before sweeping Team wtcN to win that event. On Sunday, Team Duno posted 13-4 victories on both Haven and Split over Team wtcN to claim the first-place prize of $12,250.

Team wtcN, who pocketed $7,250 for finishing in second place, won all three of their matches in Group D before defeating Team Lothar and Team Izak in the playoffs. With Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title, having launched officially on Tuesday, a $200,000 Twitch Rivals tournament is being held to help publicize the game.

The event features competition in Europe, North America, Korea, Japan, Brazil and Latin America, all of which conclude this wekend. The European events had teams divided into four-team groups for round-robin play Friday, with each match consisting of a single map. The top two teams in each group earned a spot in the single-elimination playoffs. The quarterfinals were single-map matches while the semifinals and final were best-of-three rounds.

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Europe No. 1 prize pool 1st: Team Mixwell, $12,250

2nd: Team ONSCREEN, $7,250 3rd-4th: Team bonkar, Team Lutti, $4,750

5th: Team Mickalow, $3,500 6th-8th: Team Valkia, Team Solaaaa, Team Skyyart, $3,000

9th-12th: Team Terenas, Team Ryux, Team Cyanide, Team blackelespanolito, $1,250 13th-16th : Team Leviathan, Team Miss Rage, Team ZeratoR and Team Impakt, $750

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Europe No. 2 prize pool 1st: Team Duno, $12,250

2nd: Team wtcN, $7,250 3rd-4th: Team Izak, Team gdolphn, $4,250

5th-6th: Team nookyyy, Team Exileshow, $3,500 7th-8th: Team Lothar, Team Orb, $3,000

9th-12th: Team Mithrain, Team AlpTV, Team Anomaly. Team PAGO3, $1,250 13th-16th : Team gamelifeow, Team dhalucard, Team unlostv, Team Sfory, $750

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases cross 100,000-mark

Pakistans coronavirus cases crossed the 100,000-mark on Sunday, as Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out the return to a strict shutdown to stem the spread of the disease and said the elitist idea would collapse the economy and increase pover...

Team Secret sweep Alliance to win ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Team Secret recorded a 3-0 victory over Alliance in Sundays grand final of the ESL One Birmingham Onlines Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Secret won their maps in 30, 27 and 42 minutes, respectively, to claim the f...

28 more test positive for corona in Buladshahr, tally reaches 20

With 28 more people testing positive for COVID-19 here, the tally of infected patients in the district rose to 20 on Sunday, an official saidOut of the 28 new positive cases in the district, 25 are from Sikandrabad town, two from Gulaothi a...

Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls; No prasadam or holy water in religious places

Trial of clothing or accessories has been banned in shopping malls in Telangana, while religious places would not see any offerings like prasadam or holy water when all of these open on Monday after almost a three month gap due to the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020