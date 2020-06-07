US spl envoy Khalilzad Zalmay meets Pak Army chief Bajwa; discusses Afghan peace process

Special US Representative Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the Afghanistan peace process with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Sunday. The special US representative for Afghan reconciliation is traveling to Qatar, Pakistan, and Afghanistan this week as part of efforts to bring peace in the war-torn country.

"During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security, including Afghan refugees, Afghan reconciliation process and Pak-Afghan border management were discussed," the Pakistan Army said on Sunday. The two sides shared steps taken to achieve peace targets and agreed to continue working together.

During the three-nation tour, Khalilzad will review commitments in the recently signed US-Taliban Agreement and the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, specifically reducing violence and prisoner releases. The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001. India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process, supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled.