Reeling B8 overhaul roster around Dendi

08-06-2020
Reeling B8 overhaul roster around Dendi
Struggling B8 are shuffling the deck in a bid to alter their fortunes. Mired in a 24-game losing skid -- the longest in pro Dota2 history -- B8 completely overhauled their roster, save for captain Danil "Dendi" Ishutin.

B8 announced their new roster over Twitter on Sunday. Joining Dendi are Arets "Crystallis" Remco, Oleg "LastHero" Demidovich, Enis "5up" Elfki and Dmitriy "fishman" Polishchuk. While Dendi won the 2011 International championship with Natus Vincere, the newcomers have little experience of note.

Crystallis and 5up previously played for an amateur team named 5UpJungz while LastHero recently competed for Cyber Legacy. Fishman previously played for FlyToMoon 2.0.

