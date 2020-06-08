Russia to partly reopen borders in virus easing

Russia to partly reopen borders in virus easingPTI | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:12 IST
Russia says it will partially reopen the country's borders as the country eases coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday that traveling abroad for the purposes of work, studying, receiving medical treatment or taking care of relatives will be allowed. He said Russia will let in foreigners seeking medical treatment or taking care of family members.
It wasn't immediately clear when the partial reopening of the borders would go into effect. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there is “no set date” yet for resuming international flights, which were halted in late March.
Last month, President Vladimir Putin called for gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions, saying that Russia was able to slow down the epidemic. The country's health officials, however, have been reporting around 9,000 new infections daily since mid May and some experts are concerned that easing lockdown restrictions may be premature.
