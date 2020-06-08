Left Menu
Development News Edition

China sends team to Bangladesh to help combat coronavirus

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:00 IST
China sends team to Bangladesh to help combat coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China on Monday sent a 10-member team of medical experts to Bangladesh to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed 930 lives and infected 68,504 people. "The Chinese doctors, mostly respiratory physicians, would visit designated COVID-19 hospitals, quarantine centres and testing facilities. They will discuss the pandemic with their Bangladeshi counterparts and make calibrated propositions for its containment and treatment," a foreign ministry spokesperson said. The Chinese team comprises six male and four female doctors. They were received by Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), the spokesperson said.

"It's not possible for a single country to tackle the pandemic alone, so cooperation and partnership among the countries are must," Momen said, while receiving the team. China's National Health Commission (NHC) has organised their visit. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 42 more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in the country, taking the total death toll to 930.

"The tally of infections also surged to 68,504 after 2,735 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours," DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in her daily virtual media briefing. Last month, India provided 30,000 RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits to Bangladesh. It was the third tranche of the emergency medical assistance under the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Bangladesh was the first country to receive the Indian test kits on priority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured India's readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of the coronavirus during a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in April.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nisarga: Irdai asks general insurance firms to take immediate steps for claim disposals

Insurance regulator Irdai on Monday asked general insurance companies to take immediate steps for quick registration and disposals of claims arising due to cyclone Nisarga causing damage to properties in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and o...

Aimmune says peanut allergy drug shows benefit after 2 years

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Monday 80 of patients being treated with its drug Palforzia were successfully desensitized to peanut proteins after two years of daily dosing, sending its shares up 6. Palforzia, approved in late January and...

Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze

Russia said on Monday it had successfully put out a fire at a Siberian oil well after officials called in the military to shoot anti-tank artillery shells at the wellhead from a distance in order to quell the flames. The well in Siberias Ir...

U.S. authorities seek to question UK's Prince Andrew over Epstein, source says

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to question Britains Prince Andrew as part of its investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement official said.U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020